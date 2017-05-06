Line-ups: Napoli-Cagliari

By Football Italia staff

Napoli have Marek Hamsik in the starting XI after injury, while Vlad Chiriches gets the nod in defence against impressive Cagliari.

It kicks off at 17.00 UK time (16.00 GMT)

Maurizio Sarri’s men are only one point behind Roma in the fight for second place, which guarantees automatic qualification to the Champions League without going through the play-offs.

With the Giallorossi visiting Milan tomorrow and Juventus next week, Napoli have the perfect opportunity to leapfrog them.

Hamsik was in doubt to the last minute after skipping training several times this week due to an on-going injury niggle, but he is passed fit to start.

Kalidou Koulibaly is injured, so Chiriches is chosen rather than Nikola Maksimovic to deputise in central defence.

Dries Mertens will be hoping for a goal to celebrate his 30th birthday today.

Cagliari have mathematically secured their place in Serie A, but are out for revenge following a 5-0 home defeat to Napoli earlier this season.

Daniele Dessena, Senna Miangue, Luca Ceppitelli and Federico Melchiorri are all on the treatment table, but it’s a special game for native Neapolitan striker Marco Borriello and defender Fabio Pisacane.

Joao Pedro drops to the bench in favour of Marco Sau.

Cagliari have not won away to Napoli since a 2-0 result in August 2007, followed by three draws and four losses. There have been 34 goals in the last eight meetings between these clubs, home and away, including a 6-3 thriller at the San Paolo in March 2012.

Napoli: Reina; Hysaj, Albiol, Chiriches, Ghoulam; Zielinski, Jorginho, Hamsik; Callejon, Mertens, Insigne

Napoli bench: Rafael, Sepe, Strinic, Giaccherini, Allan, Maggio, Maksimovic, Rog, Pavoletti, Diawara, Tonelli, Milik

Cagliari: Rafael; Pisacane, Salamon, Bruno Alves, Murru; Isla, Ionita, Barella, Padoin; Sau, Borriello

Cagliari bench: Crosta, Gabriel, Di Gennaro, Joao Pedro, Farago, Farias, Capuano, Deiola, Han, Tachtsidis

