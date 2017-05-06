Click here for the full Serie B section, including results, fixtures and tables.
Ascoli 1-1 Benevento
Ceravolo 26 (B), Eramo og 91 (A)
Sent off: W Lopez 5 (B), Chibsah 88 (B)
Avellino 1-1 Bari
Salzano pen 17 (B), Verde pen 65 (A)
Brescia 1-1 Latina
Untersee og 65 (L), A Caracciolo 92 (B)
Carpi 2-0 Salernitana
R Bianco pen 73 (C), Lasagna 75 (C)
Sent off: Odjer 79 (S)
Cesena 0-1 Novara
Macheda 37 (N)
Sent off: Bolzoni 73 (N)
Frosinone 1-0 Trapani
Dionisi 11 (F)
Saved penalty: D Ciofani 54 (F)
Perugia 0-0 Spezia
Vicenza 0-1 Ternana
Falletti 65 (T)
Entella 1-2 Verona
Bessa 4 (V), E Pisano 10 (V), Caputo pen 54 (E)
Sent off: Di Paola 93 (E)
Spal-Pro Vercelli
To be played on Sunday
Pisa-Cittadella
To be played on Monday
