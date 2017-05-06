Serie B: Verona and Frosinone fly away

By Football Italia staff

Click here for the full Serie B section, including results, fixtures and tables.

Ascoli 1-1 Benevento

Ceravolo 26 (B), Eramo og 91 (A)

Sent off: W Lopez 5 (B), Chibsah 88 (B)

Avellino 1-1 Bari

Salzano pen 17 (B), Verde pen 65 (A)

Brescia 1-1 Latina

Untersee og 65 (L), A Caracciolo 92 (B)

Carpi 2-0 Salernitana

R Bianco pen 73 (C), Lasagna 75 (C)

Sent off: Odjer 79 (S)

Cesena 0-1 Novara

Macheda 37 (N)

Sent off: Bolzoni 73 (N)

Frosinone 1-0 Trapani

Dionisi 11 (F)

Saved penalty: D Ciofani 54 (F)

Perugia 0-0 Spezia

Vicenza 0-1 Ternana

Falletti 65 (T)

Entella 1-2 Verona

Bessa 4 (V), E Pisano 10 (V), Caputo pen 54 (E)

Sent off: Di Paola 93 (E)

Spal-Pro Vercelli

To be played on Sunday

Pisa-Cittadella

To be played on Monday

Betting on Serie A? Bet365 are offering a 100% deposit bonus, up to £200 - find out more