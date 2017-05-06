NEWS
Saturday May 6 2017
Serie B: Verona and Frosinone fly away
By Football Italia staff

Click here for the full Serie B section, including results, fixtures and tables.

Ascoli 1-1 Benevento

Ceravolo 26 (B), Eramo og 91 (A)

Sent off: W Lopez 5 (B), Chibsah 88 (B)

Avellino 1-1 Bari

Salzano pen 17 (B), Verde pen 65 (A)

Brescia 1-1 Latina

Untersee og 65 (L), A Caracciolo 92 (B)

Carpi 2-0 Salernitana

R Bianco pen 73 (C), Lasagna 75 (C)

Sent off: Odjer 79 (S)

Cesena 0-1 Novara

Macheda 37 (N)

Sent off: Bolzoni 73 (N)

Frosinone 1-0 Trapani

Dionisi 11 (F)

Saved penalty: D Ciofani 54 (F)

Perugia 0-0 Spezia

Vicenza 0-1 Ternana

Falletti 65 (T)

Entella 1-2 Verona

Bessa 4 (V), E Pisano 10 (V), Caputo pen 54 (E)

Sent off: Di Paola 93 (E)

Spal-Pro Vercelli

To be played on Sunday

Pisa-Cittadella

To be played on Monday

Betting on Serie A? Bet365 are offering a 100% deposit bonus, up to £200 - find out more

FOOTBALL ITALIA LATEST NEWS
FOOTBALL ITALIA RELATED NEWS

TODAY'S FRONT PAGES

CLUB BY CLUB NEWS
Football Espana Coming Soon!

 

All material on this website is © Tiro Media Ltd 2017. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of content is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent. This site is not responsible for the content of external websites | Images courtesy of Action Images / Reuters | Contact us | RSS | Mobile | Developed by Psyberion.
Privacy Policy | Read About How We Use Cookies