Insigne: 'Hope Mertens scores'

By Football Italia staff

Lorenzo Insigne hopes Dries Mertens can score for Napoli against Cagliari “so we can all be happy” on his birthday.

It kicks off at 17.00 UK time (16.00 GMT), follow the action as it happens on the Liveblog.

“We are going out there to play a great game, as always. We are facing a good side and want to make life difficult for them,” Insigne told Mediaset Premium.

They are one point behind Roma in the fight for second place, but the Giallorossi’s next two clashes are with Milan and Juventus.

“Our fixture list is not better than Roma’s, because every match is tough. We’ll just try to put in our best performances to pick up the points.”

Mertens starts against Cagliari on his 30th birthday.

“I hope Mertens can score today, so we’ll all be happy.”

