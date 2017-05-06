Romagnoli out of Milan-Roma

By Football Italia staff

Alessio Romagnoli is still out of action for Milan against Roma, while Juraj Kucka is suspended.

It kicks off on Sunday at 19.45 UK time (18.45 GMT), click here for a match preview.

Romagnoli was hoping to recover in time to face his former club, but is once again not even in the squad due to injury.

Also absent are Ignazio Abate, Giacomo Bonaventura and Luca Antonelli, while midfielder Kucka is suspended.

Vincenzo Montella has therefore added 17-year-old defender Matteo Gabbia to the side.

Milan squad for Roma: Donnarumma, Plizzari, Storari; Calabria, De Sciglio, Gabbia, Gomez, Paletta, Vangioni, Zapata; Bertolacci, Fernandez, Honda, Locatelli, Montolivo, Pasalic, Sosa; Bacca, Cutrone, Deulofeu, Lapadula, Ocampos, Suso

