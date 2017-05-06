NEWS
Saturday May 6 2017
Romagnoli out of Milan-Roma
By Football Italia staff

Alessio Romagnoli is still out of action for Milan against Roma, while Juraj Kucka is suspended.

It kicks off on Sunday at 19.45 UK time (18.45 GMT), click here for a match preview.

Romagnoli was hoping to recover in time to face his former club, but is once again not even in the squad due to injury.

Also absent are Ignazio Abate, Giacomo Bonaventura and Luca Antonelli, while midfielder Kucka is suspended.

Vincenzo Montella has therefore added 17-year-old defender Matteo Gabbia to the side.

Milan squad for Roma: Donnarumma, Plizzari, Storari; Calabria, De Sciglio, Gabbia, Gomez, Paletta, Vangioni, Zapata; Bertolacci, Fernandez, Honda, Locatelli, Montolivo, Pasalic, Sosa; Bacca, Cutrone, Deulofeu, Lapadula, Ocampos, Suso

Betting on Serie A? Bet365 are offering a 100% deposit bonus, up to £200 - find out more

FOOTBALL ITALIA LATEST NEWS
FOOTBALL ITALIA RELATED NEWS

TODAY'S FRONT PAGES

CLUB BY CLUB NEWS
Football Espana Coming Soon!

 

All material on this website is © Tiro Media Ltd 2017. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of content is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent. This site is not responsible for the content of external websites | Images courtesy of Action Images / Reuters | Contact us | RSS | Mobile | Developed by Psyberion.
Privacy Policy | Read About How We Use Cookies