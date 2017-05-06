NEWS
Saturday May 6 2017
Cremonese promoted into Serie B
By Football Italia staff

Cremonese are back in Serie B after a heart-stopping 3-2 victory over Racing Roma, meaning Alessandria go to the promotion play-offs.

The Grigiorossi had gone in front and were overturned to trail 2-1, but fought back again to take the lead at the 88th minute with Fabio Scarsella.

This result seals Cremonese’s victory in Lega Pro Girone A and their return to Serie B after an 11-year absence.

Alessandria beat Pontedera 2-1, but will have to go through the play-offs.

They finished level on points with Cremonese, but had an inferior head-to-head record.

Foggia have already been promoted into Serie B from Lega Pro Girone B.

