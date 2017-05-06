Bonucci: 'Juve must prove ourselves'

By Football Italia staff

Leonardo Bonucci warned Juventus must “prove on the field” that they deserve all the praise ahead of the Derby della Mole with Torino.

It kicks off at the Juventus Stadium at 19.45 UK time (18.45 GMT), follow the build-up and action as it happens on the LIVEBLOG.

“This is another match where Juventus have to prove on the field that we’re a team, we deserve the praise and we are focused, because we already lost points in Bergamo by taking the wrong approach and can’t do that again,” Bonucci told Mediaset Premium.

The Bianconeri were held to a 2-2 draw by Atalanta last week, ahead of their 2-0 Champions League semi-final victory in Monaco.

“It’s the Derby, it’s worth the Scudetto for us, while for them it’ll be the game of the season and two days after Superga they want to honour their heroes.”

Last week, Bonucci was spotted in the stands to watch Torino play with his son Lorenzo, a Granata supporter.

“Lorenzo? He didn’t say much to me today. He was a little tired actually, perhaps because he was tense for the derby!”

Betting on Serie A? Bet365 are offering a 100% deposit bonus, up to £200 - find out more