Moretti: 'Torino focused on ourselves'

By Football Italia staff

Torino wing-back Emiliano Moretti doubts Juventus will be weakened by squad rotation in the Derby della Mole this evening.

“We know this is a very important game with immense motivation. We prepared all week for this and now want to use it in the match situation,” Moretti told Mediaset Premium.

Max Allegri has made many changes to rest stars for Tuesday’s Champions League semi-final against Monaco.

“Juventus have such a big squad precisely to allow for rotation and competing over three tournaments. Whoever plays is irrelevant, we just have to focus on our own approach.

“We know Juve have no weaknesses, but we know our potential and have to make the most of that.”

