Marotta: 'Allegri among best in the world'

By Football Italia staff

Juventus director Beppe Marotta praised Max Allegri as “one of the best Coaches in the world” and targets Derby della Mole success.

It kicks off at the Juventus Stadium at 19.45 UK time (18.45 GMT)

“The Derby has its own motivation, so we must remain concentrated only on this game,” Marotta told Mediaset Premium.

“It’s only natural that if Allegri were to sign a contract extension, we’d have nothing more to talk about. He has already proved himself to be a great Coach, one of the best in the world.

“It is satisfying to have such a strong professional who has made the most of the resources at his disposal, even if he arrived in Turin amid general scepticism.

“This squad is competitive for our objectives, with highly-motivated professionals who always want to win. That also means it’s not easy to improve upon the current team and there are few players up for negotiation who fit the bill.

“We keep a close eye on the market, but are happy with the squad at our disposal.”

