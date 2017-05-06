Inzaghi committed to Lazio

By Football Italia staff

Simone Inzaghi hopes to stay at Lazio for many years and defended the ultras for their macabre ‘joke’ of hanging Roma mannequins.

The Aquile host Sampdoria on Sunday at 14.00 UK time (13.00 GMT), click here for a match preview.

“Qualifying for Europe really would be something important, especially considering how our season started,” said the Coach in his Press conference.

“We deserved all of this and must make one final push to reach the finish line, despite not having an easy fixture list and the Coppa Italia Final against Juventus to play.

“We know that we’ve already achieved some records, but tomorrow is very difficult and we must face it with the right attitude. Marco Giampaolo is a Coach I really admire and he’ll come here to play a great game.

“I expect a high tempo and an intense game. We need grit on the field, otherwise we risk running into trouble.”

There were reports this week that Inzaghi had been offered the Fiorentina bench, but turned it down to stay with Lazio.

“I am very happy here and the best thing that could’ve happened was to train this side. I am a Lazio fan and after many years with the youth academy, I learned so much and am happy to have reached this point. We’ll talk with the President at the end of the season and reach an agreement, as always.

“I know there are contractual issues with a few players, including Keita Balde Diao, but he knows I’d love him to stay and consider him a very important figure. The club has said it’ll do everything possible to make me happy.

“We’ve got to sit down in the HQ and seek the right players to raise these levels and improve further. We can’t make predictions, but Lazio will be competitive.”

Finally, Inzaghi was asked about the macabre ‘joke’ that saw Lazio ultras hang up mannequins of Radja Nainggolan, Mohamed Salah and Daniele De Rossi with a threatening banner.

“I am absolutely against anything that incites violence, but we mustn’t always try to find the worst aspects of things. I have lived in Rome for over 20 years, I know how these things work, especially after a derby.

“There is so much banter and jokes from both sides, so we must distinguish between these and really serious incidents.”

Betting on Serie A? Bet365 are offering a 100% deposit bonus, up to £200 - find out more