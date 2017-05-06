Sarri: 'No reason to leave Napoli'

By Football Italia staff

Maurizio Sarri thanked Napoli fans and sees “no reason to leave,” but failure to keep a clean sheet against Cagliari shows “we need to improve our mentality.”

Dries Mertens bagged a brace on his 30th birthday and set up Lorenzo Insigne, but Diego Farias scored for Cagliari with the last kick of the game in a 3-1 victory.

“We have a quality squad, but still need to improve in terms of mentality,” the Coach told Mediaset Premium.

“The proof is in the fact that tonight we absolutely dominated this match and still gifted a goal at the 93rd minute when we were in complete control. If we can sort that out, then we can become even more competitive.

“We were too sluggish and lazy before finishing off the game in the second half. Our minds become accustomed to this situation and sooner or later we give cheap goals away, sometimes costly ones.”

Napoli played some more beautiful football this evening and went into second place awaiting Roma’s trip to Milan tomorrow night. What more do they need to challenge for the Scudetto?

“I’ve answered this question many times and am frankly fed up of it. I thank the fans of the Curva B and the others for their banner today, as they’ve always shown me great affection. They make me feel important.”

The huge banner called Sarri a ‘real man of football and Ballon d’Or’ of the Coaching world. So will the Coach stay at the Stadio San Paolo?

“I would like to leave only when a project has been completed, but in life you never know. At this moment there’s nothing to suggest I’d leave.

“I don’t know what bench the media are linking me to and I don’t care, because I would never negotiate with anyone before informing my current club.

“These are all stories dreamed up by journalists and are of no interest to me.”

Betting on Serie A? Bet365 are offering a 100% deposit bonus, up to £200 - find out more