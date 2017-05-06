HT: Juventus rattle Torino

By Football Italia staff

Medhi Benatia hit the woodwork and Joe Hart made a couple of saves, as Torino are holding Juventus at half-time in the Derby della Mole.

This was the local derby and came just two days after commemorations at Superga for the demise of Il Grande Torino in the plane crash. It was also a few days before the Champions League semi-final against Monaco, so Juve rotated the squad and rested numerous stars. Toro missed Lorenzo De Silvestri and Arlind Ajeti.

Torino had beaten their city rivals just once in Serie A since Ruggiero Rizzitelli’s brace sealed a 2-1 ‘away’ result at the old Stadio delle Alpi in April 1995, along with four draws and 16 defeats, home and away. The lone victory was 2-1 on Granata turf in April 2015.

Medhi Benatia’s header from a corner bounced off the underside of the bar and back out, then Leonardo Bonucci’s follow-up was deflected over by Cristian Molinaro from close range.

Iago Falque scuffed his volley wide from the edge of the box, while Luca Rossettini got his foot to a Juan Cuadrado cross before Mario Mandzukic could strike.

Stephan Lichtsteiner stung Joe Hart’s gloves at the near post, Tomas Rincon sprinted back to stop an Adem Ljajic counter and Belotti fired over under pressure on a Davide Zappacosta cross.

Dybala completed a great give-and-go with Mandzukic, but Hart parried the finish with his chest at the near post. On the stroke of half-time, Adem Ljajic turned just over the far top corner, as the ball bounced slightly.

Juventus 0-0 Torino (Half-Time)

Juventus: Neto; Lichtsteiner, Bonucci, Benatia, Asamoah; Khedira, Rincon; Cuadrado, Dybala, Sturaro; Mandzukic

Torino: Hart; Zappacosta, Rossettini, Moretti, Molinaro; Acquah, Baselli; Iago Falque, Ljajic, Boye; Belotti

Ref: Valeri

