U17: Italy fall to Spain

By Football Italia staff

Italy lost 3-1 to Spain, so their final group game with Turkey will be decisive for the European Under-17 Championship.

The Azzurrini had won their opener, beating hosts Croatia 1-0 with a goal from Juventus revelation Moise Kean.

However, Spain took the lead on 35 minutes with Sergio Gomez pouncing on a defensive error.

In the second half, Davide Bettella brought down Jose Alonso for a penalty, converted by Barcelona’s Ruiz, who added a third late on.

Hans Nicolussi Caviglia got a consolation goal for the Azzurri by firing in a free kick.

Turkey smashed Croatia 4-1, so the head-to-head with them will be decisive for qualification on May 9.

Caligara won’t be taking part, as he went off today with a knee injury.

Italy U-17: Ghidotti, Candela, Anzolin, Bettella, Campeol, Portanova (Nicolussi Caviglia 73), Rizzo Pinna, Caligara (Merola 56), Biancu, Vignato (Visconti 69), Pellegri

