Derby della Mole drama!

By Football Italia staff

A magnificent Adem Ljajic free kick was wiped out by Gonzalo Higuain in stoppages after a controversial red card, but Torino still ended the Juventus Serie A home win record.

The Bianconeri had notched up 33 consecutive home victories in the League, an all-time Serie A record stretching back to a 1-1 Frosinone draw on September 23, 2015.

Ljajic thought he had given Toro their first ‘away’ win in the Derby della Mole since April 1995 when his free kick went in off the underside of the bar, making it totally unstoppable.

However, Afriyie Acquah was sent off for two yellow cards – both of them extremely controversial – and substitute Higuain snatched the heart-breaking equaliser in stoppages.

This also means Juventus cannot win the Scudetto this weekend and have drawn their second Serie A game on the trot.

