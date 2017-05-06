Allegri: 'Juve lacked patience'

By Football Italia staff

Max Allegri felt Juventus were “too frenetic” and lacked patience against Torino, but was proud of Juventus fighting back for a 1-1 draw.

The Derby della Mole had been going for the Granata with an Adem Ljajic free kick, but Gonzalo Higuain snatched the equaliser in stoppages after a controversial Afriyie Acquah red card.

“We have to compliment both teams for a great game, and Juventus for playing so many matches this season,” the Coach told Mediaset Premium.

“We created a great deal and lost some sharpness after the goal, as we were too frenetic even from the start. You need patience in certain situations.

“It’s an important point, I am happy to get closer to the Scudetto. We needed four points to be mathematically sure, now it’s three.

“Paulo Dybala had some cramp, which was normal in the circumstances and towards the end of the season. Tonight it was more of a psychological problem, as we didn’t have the right determination or focus. It’s natural after days of people telling us we would win the Treble and reach the Champions League Final.

“We got a point in difficult circumstances and for that must be happy. We were too frenetic to get the win and hopefully win the Scudetto this weekend, but there was no need to be in a rush. We’ve got time, we mustn’t get ahead of ourselves, as that can lead you into mistakes.

“It’s an important stage of the season and we need to keep our heads.”

Allegri made numerous changes to the line-up ahead of the Champions League semi-final with Monaco, so were some of the players trying too hard to prove themselves?

“It’s entirely possible and I don’t condemn them for that. It was a very difficult match, for Torino it’s the game of the season and they fully deserved their point. We should’ve held the ball more and had patience.

“Tomorrow we need to rest and then can think about Monaco. This is a side with great talent, our qualification is absolutely not sealed yet and we need to win the second leg.”

