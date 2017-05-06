Mihajlovic-Vialli row over Acquah red

By Football Italia staff

Sinisa Mihajlovic got into a live television row with Sky Sport Italia pundit – and former Juventus player – Gianluca Vialli over the Torino red card.

Afriyie Acquah received two bookings in the 1-1 Derby della Mole, both of them extremely debatable, which left the Granata down to 10 men.

The majority of Sky Sport Italia and Mediaset Premium pundits noted the second yellow for a sliding tackle on Mario Mandzukic got the ball, but Vialli did not share that view.

“A few years ago, especially in England, that wasn’t even a foul, let alone a yellow card,” said Vialli.

“But the rules have changed and you can’t slide in like that now without having full control of your body, so for me the yellow card was understandable.”

When Mihajlovic arrived via a video link, he did not hold back.

“Vialli said that’s a foul – I consider that blasphemy! He got the ball cleanly. I don’t care what you say. You are on television, you are supposed to be impartial, everybody saw it was not a foul!

“You are the only one defending this. You should be fair in your judgement and you are not! Either that or you need a pair of glasses!”

