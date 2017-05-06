TV airs racist insult to Benatia

By Football Italia staff

Juventus defender Medhi Benatia stormed out of a Rai Sport interview when someone made a racist remark.

The Morocco international was speaking to Rai after the 1-1 draw with Torino, which saw Afriyie Acquah controversially sent off for two yellow cards.

Just as Benatia started explaining that he thought these were indeed bookable offences, a voice was heard in his earpiece that said: “What are you talking about? Moroccan ****.”

At this point, Benatia walked away, but it’s not clear who said this comment.

It was probably a technician in the studio who left his microphone on and accidentally allowed Benatia to hear him.

The Derby della Mole sparked another row on live television between Toro Coach Sinisa Mihajlovic and Sky Sport Italia pundit Gianluca Vialli.

