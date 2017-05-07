Maran: 'A great achievement'

By Football Italia staff

Rolando Maran describes Chievo's impending mid-table finish as 'a great achievement for the club.'

The Flying Donkeys usually begin each Serie A campaign among the favourites for relegation but their status this year has never looked under threat.

Speaking ahead of today's home clash with Palermo, the 53-year-old added that these last few matches of the campaign are the perfect moment to experiment with the young players at his disposal.

"During this season we have never been involved in the battle to stay up," Maran told a Press conference.

"It is a great achievement for this club, it wasn't easy. Since the Torino match, only positive things have come from the team.

"We have to take advantage of this moment and put our bad period behind us.

"Hetemaj, Rigoni and Spolli won't be involved, they all have physical problems. Dainelli will be in the squad but hasn't trained and I will try Sardo from the bench.

"I am trying different young players, this is the right moment to give players an opportunity."

