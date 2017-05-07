Bortoluzzi: 'Game by game'

By Football Italia staff

Diego Bortoluzzi says there is currently no point in discussing Palermo's chances of staying in Serie A.

The Rosanero are second bottom of the table, 10 points from safety, and will be relegated this afternoon unless they can better Empoli's result against Bologna.

The Sicilians face a trip to Chievo, with their Coach admitting his side are just taking one game at a time.

"I don't think there is any point talking about staying up right now," Bortoluzzi commented.

"We need to take each game as it comes, both me and the players. This week they have trained very well and now we will look to bring the three points home.

"We need to try to reproduce the performance against Fiorentina, a performance that maybe nobody was expecting.

"After we played Lazio, we understood how we have to work on the pitch. Nobody wants bad performances and to avoid that, the defensive phase is key.

"Everyone needs to play as a team and give more balance at the back. Against Chievo we need to do the same thing."

