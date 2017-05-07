Martusciello wants Empoli calm

By Football Italia staff

Empoli Coach Giovanni Martusciello calls for calm ahead of his side's crucial match against Bologna.

Victory for the Azzurri in their home clash with the Rossoblu, coupled with Crotone dropping points against Pescara, would put the Tuscan club on the verge of Serie A survival.

Speaking ahead of the game, the tactician has called for cool heads as his players look to return to winning ways.

"At the moment, we are not in the position to make any calculations," Martusciello told reporters.

"We need to play without being too frenetic. We need to try to get an important and maybe decisive result, but without getting carried away by thoughts or calculations.

"From my point of view, I want to see a match of substance, played with great determination.

"The team have reacted well to last week's defeat and the results haven't changed anything in terms of the work during the week.

"After the match, we hope to be happy like in the weeks after Florence and Milan."

