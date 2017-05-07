Donadoni: 'Empoli can't make mistakes'

By Football Italia staff

Roberto Donadoni says Empoli can't afford to make mistakes when they face his Bologna team.

The Rossoblu make the trip to face the Azzurri this afternoon safe in the knowledge that they will be playing in Serie A next season, but their hosts are still fighting for survival.

Speaking ahead of the match, the former Italy Coach stressed that while Empoli will be motivated, they will be conscious of making errors.

"They will be looking to make the running in the match, as it is right," Donadoni said.

"Last Sunday when they played Sassuolo, it was the same situation.

"We need to go there knowing that we will be facing a motivated team that can't make any mistakes."

Donadoni also paid tribute to outgoing midfielder Blerim Dzemaili, with the Swiss midfielder set to join Montreal Impact of the MLS.

"He has been a key player for us. I am happy for him that he will have this new experience, I hope to read and hear good things about him. We need to thank him."

