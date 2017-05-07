Juric: 'I live emotions'

By Football Italia staff

Ivan Juric is convinced his Genoa players will emerge stronger for their difficult experiences this season.

A woeful second half of the season has seen the Griffone slump to 16th in the Serie A table, just five points above the relegation zone.

Following last week's defeat to Chievo, the Croatian Coach was tearful as he conducted his post-match Press conference, while this week Genoa have been in a training camp as they look to turn their form around.

"The team are in good shape, they have trained well," Juric said ahead of today's game with Inter. "They are putting in good performances too.

"Inter are a very strong side who have had a bad period lately.

"When you change so many players, taking boys from other countries and losing others, creating a group isn't easy.

"Now, we are all more together and the fact we have spent more time together can change things.

"This is a cold, professional job but, maybe unlike any other job it gives you emotions. That's how I live it.

"I am convinced that these boys, in the end, after all the difficulties we have had, will come out of it as the winners."

