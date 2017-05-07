On This Day: Milan win 18th Scudetto

By Football Italia staff

On this day in 2011, Milan officially secured their 18th Scudetto with a 0-0 draw at Roma.

The Rossoneri had to suffer the gall of watching their city rivals Inter win the treble in the previous season, but right from the get-go there was optimism that things would be different in 2010-11.

Jose Mourinho, the architect of the Nerazzurri’s triumph had departed for Real Madrid in the summer, while the red and black half of the city had secured the loan signing of Zlatan Ibrahimovic from Barcelona.

The season actually started relatively poorly for the Diavolo and Coach Massimiliano Allegri, the only win in the first four games coming over newly promoted Lecce.

Milan soon kicked into gear though, and went top of Serie A with a 3-1 win over Palermo on November 10.

An Ibrahimovic penalty saw them win the Derby della Madonnina in Week 12, signalling a power shift in the city after five years of Inter domination.

The Rossoneri never relented, leading until the end of the season, and they secured the Scudetto with three games to spare, drawing 0-0 at Roma.

Allegri’s side ended the season six points clear of their city rivals, and 12 ahead of third-placed Napoli.

The signing of Ibrahimovic proved to be a masterstroke, the big Swede hitting 14 goals in 29 games, but Alexandre Pato managed the same tally in four games fewer, arguably his best season in an injury hit spell at San Siro.

That Scudetto appeared to signal the dawn of a new era for the Rossoneri, but they were pipped to the title by Juventus in the following season, and haven’t won a major trophy since.

With the arrival of new Chinese owners, Milan will hope to once again reach the Serie A summit.

Betting on Serie A? Bet365 are offering a 100% deposit bonus, up to £200 - find out more