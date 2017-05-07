Giampaolo: 'Samp need a spark'

By Football Italia staff

Sampdoria Coach Marco Giampaolo describes Lazio as 'one of Serie A's most complete teams.'

The two sides face off at the Stadio Olimpico today, with the Blucerchiari marooned in 10th place following a four match winless run.

And the Luigi Ferraris boss admits his players need a spark as they prepare to lock horns with Simone Inzaghi's team.

"We are facing one of the strongest and most complete teams in the League," Giampaolo told reporters.

"We need a spark, something to fire us up."

The Coach was also asked whether young star Patrik Schick would start against the Biancocelesti.

"He could. It has been two days since he last complained of pain and he wants to be involved in the action.

"Budimir is better too, he doesn't have any more problems with his shoulder."

Luis Muriel is another player in line for a comeback, although Giampaolo is erring on the side of caution.

"He has great motivation and we will take him to Rome, but he will be on the bench initially. With him, we need to be cautious.

"Our medical staff have done a great job."

