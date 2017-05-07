Zeman: 'Muntari had to walk off'

By Football Italia staff

Zdenek Zeman says Sulley Muntari's decision to walk off the field after suffering racial abuse was 'a necessary act.'

The midfielder left the pitch during Pescara's Serie A match with Cagliari last week, having been booked for complaining to referee Daniele Minelli over racial abuse.

As a result, the official gave the Ghanaian a second yellow card, although the one-match ban Muntari received has now been overturned.

"A precedent has now been created that could change future decisions in similar circumstances," Zeman said of the decision to revoke Muntari's red card.

"People spoke about it all over the world and Muntari's reaction was also a political gesture.

"He apologised to the team last week but it was a necessary thing to do. He will play today."

Relegated Pescara are back in action against Crotone today and their Coach believes they will not lack motivation despite their return to Serie B having already been confirmed.

"The team have the qualities to find the right motivation. It is their moment.

"I will choose whoever is in the best shape and whoever is working hard."

Betting on Serie A? Bet365 are offering a 100% deposit bonus, up to £200 - find out more