Nicola: 'Keep the dream alive'

By Football Italia staff

Davide Nicola calls for Crotone to 'fight in order to keep their dream alive' when they face Pescara today.

The Pitagorici appeared doomed to relegation a little over a month ago but have since gone on a five-match unbeaten run to give themselves hope of pulling off a miraculous escape.

The Calabria club remain four points adrift of safety but they will be favourites to record another victory today against their already-relegated opponents.

"It won't be easy at Pescara. They will definitely want to honour the League and they have experienced players," Nicola warned.

"We have to fight in order to keep our dream alive. We want to go to Pescara to get the three points.

"I want to see a controlled determination on the pitch. We need organisation, Pescara will attack effectively and we have to be very able."

