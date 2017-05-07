NEWS
Sunday May 7 2017
Nicola: 'Keep the dream alive'
By Football Italia staff

Davide Nicola calls for Crotone to 'fight in order to keep their dream alive' when they face Pescara today.

The Pitagorici appeared doomed to relegation a little over a month ago but have since gone on a five-match unbeaten run to give themselves hope of pulling off a miraculous escape.

The Calabria club remain four points adrift of safety but they will be favourites to record another victory today against their already-relegated opponents.

"It won't be easy at Pescara. They will definitely want to honour the League and they have experienced players," Nicola warned.

"We have to fight in order to keep our dream alive. We want to go to Pescara to get the three points.

"I want to see a controlled determination on the pitch. We need organisation, Pescara will attack effectively and we have to be very able."

Betting on Serie A? Bet365 are offering a 100% deposit bonus, up to £200 - find out more

FOOTBALL ITALIA LATEST NEWS
FOOTBALL ITALIA RELATED NEWS

TODAY'S FRONT PAGES

CLUB BY CLUB NEWS
Football Espana Coming Soon!

 

All material on this website is © Tiro Media Ltd 2017. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of content is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent. This site is not responsible for the content of external websites | Images courtesy of Action Images / Reuters | Contact us | RSS | Mobile | Developed by Psyberion.
Privacy Policy | Read About How We Use Cookies