EDF: 'All about Sassuolo'

By Football Italia staff

Eusebio Di Francesco once again refuses to discuss his Sassuolo future ahead of the match with Fiorentina.

The 47-year-old's impressive tenure with the Neroverdi has seen him linked with today's opponents, who look set to allow Paulo Sousa to leave at the end of the season.

However, the Coach once more stressed that for now his only focus is on helping his current club secure another three Serie A points.

"It will be a really good game, we will look to bring home the three points.

"Fiorentina will come here looking to play at their best, given that this is their last chance of getting into the Europa League.

"Whoever goes onto the pitch needs to give the maximum to bring home the points. We have had different absences over the season but now the condition of the team has improved.

"My future? Today it's all about Sassuolo - we will make other assessments together, like we always have.

"I will ask to talk to the club if it is necessary."

Betting on Serie A? Bet365 are offering a 100% deposit bonus, up to £200 - find out more