Join us for all the build-up and action from today’s eight Serie A games, including Lazio-Sampdoria, Genoa-Inter, Sassuolo-Fiorentina and tonight’s Milan-Roma showdown.

We begin at 11.30 UK time (10.30 GMT) at the Dacia Arena, as Atalanta continue their hunt for a prestigious European spot with their trip to Udinese.

At 14.00 UK time (13.00 GMT), Lazio are flying high after the Derby della Capitale victory and hope to continue that momentum by sweeping Sampdoria aside.

Genoa-Inter has two teams in absolute crisis, as the Grifone risk being sucked back into the relegation zone and the Nerazzurri are fast losing hope of even a top six finish.

Empoli are in a must-win game with Bologna to stay clear of the bottom three, as Crotone visit already-relegated Pescara and are fast catching up.

Palermo could go down this weekend with their visit to stuttering Chievo, but gave themselves hope last week with a shock 2-0 victory over Fiorentina.

The Viola risk another upset this afternoon in their visit to Sassuolo, where Eusebio Di Francesco has been linked with the Fiorentina bench.

The round concludes with a bang tonight at San Siro, as Milan-Roma is a huge battle for European qualification.

Vincenzo Montella hosts his former club and the Rossoneri need points for the Europa League, but if the Giallorossi don’t win, then they’ll lose second place to Napoli, who already beat Cagliari 3-0 on Saturday.

