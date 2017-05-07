Kuipers ref for Juventus-Monaco

By Football Italia staff

Dutch referee Bjorn Kuipers will officiate the Champions League semi-final between Juventus and Monaco on Tuesday.

The Bianconeri won the first leg 2-0 at the Stade Louis II thanks to a Gonzalo Higuain brace.

Kuipers has been assigned to the decider at the Juventus Stadium on Tuesday evening.

It is a reunion, because Kuipers already officiated Juve’s 0-0 draw with Barcelona at Camp Nou in the quarter-final on April 19.

His assistants will be Sander van Roekel and Erwin Zeinstra, with Pol van Boekel and Danny Makkelie as the additional referees. Mario Diks is the fourth official.

This will be the fourth time Kuipers has officiated a Juventus match in the Champions League and so far all of them have been stalemates.

He was also present in a 1-1 draw at Borussia Monchengladbach in November 2015 and earlier this season their 1-1 away to Olympique Lyonnais on November 2 2016, which saw Mario Lemina sent off.

