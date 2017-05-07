Sevilla close to Keita swoop

By Football Italia staff

According to Spanish newspaper AS, Lazio striker Keita Balde Diao is close to agreeing personal terms with Sevilla.

The 22-year-old Senegal international was born and raised in Spain, starting out in the Barcelona youth academy before moving on to Rome.

His current contract is due to expire in June 2018 and he has become frustrated at being considered a super-sub for the Aquile.

Keita has been linked with other Serie A clubs, above all Milan, Juventus and Inter.

However, AS claim he is in advanced negotiations with Sevilla and close to agreeing personal terms.

This season, Keita has scored 13 goals and three assists in 28 Serie A appearances for Lazio.

Betting on Serie A? Bet365 are offering a 100% deposit bonus, up to £200 - find out more