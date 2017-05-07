Line-ups: Genoa-Inter

By Football Italia staff

Genoa and Inter are both desperate for points and make massive changes at Marassi, as Marco Andreolli and Eder get rare starts.

It kicks off at 14.00 UK time (13.00 GMT), follow the build-up and action from all today’s Serie A games on the LIVEBLOG.

The Nerazzurri are in crisis after scraping just two points from the last six rounds, failing to win since they crushed Atalanta 7-1.

It has been a plummet down the standings from potential Champions League contenders to sitting three points adrift of sixth-placed Milan.

Stefano Pioli has to do without suspended Jeison Murillo, while Joao Miranda and Cristian Ansaldi are injured, so Marco Andreolli gets his first Serie A start for Inter since March 2015.

The big changes are in attack, where Joao Mario and Ever Banega are dropped in favour of Eder.

There had been strong rumours Gabriel ‘Gabigol’ Barbosa would get his first Serie A start, but it’s a ninth consecutive bench for him.

Gabigol was signed from Santos for €29.5m in August, but has barely featured with seven Serie A appearances – all of them off the bench for no longer than 16 minutes.

He has not set foot on the pitch since a 3-1 loss to Roma on February 26.

Genoa have more than their own share of problems too, as they are just five points clear of the relegation zone thanks to one draw from the last six games.

Mauricio Pinilla and Armando Izzo’s long-term bans continue, joined by Diego Laxalt plus injured Mattia Perin and Lucas Orban.

Danilo Cataldi and Raffaele Palladino support striker Giovanni Simeone, the son of former Inter legend Diego.

Nicolas Andre Burdisso is also a familiar face from his time at San Siro.

Inter have not won this fixture at Marassi since 2011, with Genoa amassing three wins and a draw.

Genoa: Lamanna; Biraschi, Burdisso, Gentiletti; Lazovic, Miguel Veloso, L Rigoni, Beghetto, Cataldi; Palladino; Simeone

Genoa bench: Rubinho, Zima, Munoz, Brivio, Hiljemark, Cofie, Ntcham, Morosini, Ninkovic, Taarabt, Pandev

Inter: Handanovic; D'Ambrosio, Medel, Andreolli, Nagatomo; Gagliardini, Kondogbia; Candreva, Eder, Perisic; Icardi

Inter bench: Carrizo, Radu, Yao, Sainsbury, Santon, Brozovic, Joao Mario, Banega, Biabiany, Gabriel Barbosa, Palacio, Pinamonti

Ref: Damato

