Line-ups: Lazio-Sampdoria

By Football Italia staff

Lazio aim to ride the wave of enthusiasm towards Europe, as Ciro Immobile returns along Keita Balde Diao against Patrik Schick’s Sampdoria.

It kicks off at the Stadio Olimpico at 14.00 UK time (13.00 GMT), follow the build-up and action from all today’s Serie A games on the Liveblog.

The Aquile are flying high in fourth place after their 3-1 victory over rivals Roma in the Derby della Capitale.

Keita Balde Diao got a brace that day and he’s starting again with Felipe Anderson, but this time Immobile is back and fully fit after pulling out during the warm-up in the derby with a stomach bug.

Federico Marchetti is the only absentee, so Thomas Strakosha stays in goal.

Sampdoria have been stuttering recently in mid-table and Coach Marco Giampaolo has Emiliano Viviano and Luis Muriel back on the bench after injury, but revelation Schick recovers from a shoulder problem to partner Fabio Quagliarella in attack.

Sampdoria have not won away to Lazio in the league since January 2005, managing just two draws from the last 10 visits, scoring three goals.

Lazio: Strakosha; Wallace, De Vrij, Hoedt; Felipe Anderson, Milinkovic-Savic, Biglia, Lulic, Lukaku; Keita, Immobile

Lazio bench: Vargic, Hoedt, Patric, Radu, Lukaku, Murgia, Crecco, Lombardi, Luis Alberto, Djordjevic

Sampdoria: Puggioni; Bereszyski, Silvestre, Skriniar, Dodò; Barreto, Torreira, Linetty; Djuricic; Quagliarella, Schick

Sampdoria bench: Falcone, Krapikas, Regini, Pavlovic, Sala, Simic, Alvarez, Cigarini, Fernandes, Praet, Muriel, Budimir

