NEWS
Sunday May 7 2017
Atalanta pegged back in Udine
By Football Italia staff

Udinese clawed back a draw with Atalanta as Stipe Perica wiped out a Bryan Cristante opener to stall the Orobici’s European progress.

Gian Piero Gasperini’s men were missing several key players at the Dacia Arena, but still took the lead when Cristante’s looping header converted a Papu Gomez corner.

They also forced Ali Adnan to perform a goal-line clearance on Andrea Petagna.

However, in the second half Perica fired past Etrit Berisha at the second attempt.

Click here for the full match report.

Or see how all today’s eight Serie A games unfold on the Liveblog.

Betting on Serie A? Bet365 are offering a 100% deposit bonus, up to £200 - find out more

FOOTBALL ITALIA LATEST NEWS
FOOTBALL ITALIA RELATED NEWS

TODAY'S FRONT PAGES

CLUB BY CLUB NEWS
Football Espana Coming Soon!

 

All material on this website is © Tiro Media Ltd 2017. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of content is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent. This site is not responsible for the content of external websites | Images courtesy of Action Images / Reuters | Contact us | RSS | Mobile | Developed by Psyberion.
Privacy Policy | Read About How We Use Cookies