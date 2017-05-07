Atalanta pegged back in Udine

By Football Italia staff

Udinese clawed back a draw with Atalanta as Stipe Perica wiped out a Bryan Cristante opener to stall the Orobici’s European progress.

Gian Piero Gasperini’s men were missing several key players at the Dacia Arena, but still took the lead when Cristante’s looping header converted a Papu Gomez corner.

They also forced Ali Adnan to perform a goal-line clearance on Andrea Petagna.

However, in the second half Perica fired past Etrit Berisha at the second attempt.

