Roma set Kessie ultimatum?

By Football Italia staff

Atalanta insist “nobody has the advantage” for Franck Kessie, as there are reports Roma set an ultimatum for the Milan target.

The midfielder is rumoured to be worth €28m plus €2m bonuses, as both Roma and Milan agreed to pay that sum to Atalanta, but the player is holding out.

Following a series of meetings this week, it’s believed the Giallorossi raised their salary offer to match that of the Rossoneri.

“It’s only natural that our young players are at the centre of attention,” Atalanta director of sport Pier Paolo Marino told Mediaset Premium.

“Nobody has the advantage for Kessie. We have only just begun.”

However, Roma seem to have had enough already and Tuttomercatoweb claim Monchi told the 20-year-old Ivory Coast international to either decide on the transfer within a week or they will look elsewhere.

Betting on Serie A? Bet365 are offering a 100% deposit bonus, up to £200 - find out more