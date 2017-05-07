Ausilio on Pioli and Nainggolan rumours

By Football Italia staff

Inter director Piero Ausilio defended Coach Stefano Pioli’s choices against Genoa and denied an offer for Roma star Radja Nainggolan.

There had been strong reports Gabriel ‘Gabigol’ Barbosa would get his first Serie A start today at Marassi, but instead Eder is chosen ahead of Joao Mario and Ever Banega.

“Pioli has the right to make his choices, then some entertain themselves by making predictions. There are many options and Eder is an Italy international,” the director of sport told Mediaset Premium.

It has also been suggested that Inter are ready to offer €50m for Roma midfielder Nainggolan.

“Everyone in Italy and Europe would like to have Nainggolan and Pioli expressed admiration for a lad he has already worked with at Cagliari. However, he is a Roma player, so has nothing to do with us.

“We do not look at the other results, as until a week ago nobody would’ve complained about Pioli’s work. We’ve had a difficult month, at the end of May we’ll see what happens, but we never lacked faith in him.

“People in the media talked about Pioli being in doubt even after nine wins in a row, but the quality of his work is there for all to see. We will evaluate the entire situation carefully.

“Did Milan call me? No, but I would’ve said no even if they had approached me, because after 20 years of Inter that would not have been right.”

