Empoli see off Bologna

By Football Italia staff

Empoli pushed from the start to get this victory over Bologna and maintain the four-point gap from Crotone.

The Tuscans knew this was a must-win game, as Crotone are surging forward and keeping the race for safety alive to the end.

Daniele Croce opened the scoring from close range before a wonderful Simone Verdi solo effort to draw Bologna level.

However, the difference in motivation was evident, as Manuel Pasqual’s absolute scorcher and an Andrea Costa strike secured victory.

Click here for the full match report.

Or see how all today’s games unfolded on the Liveblog.

Betting on Serie A? Bet365 are offering a 100% deposit bonus, up to £200 - find out more