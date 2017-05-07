Juric: 'Genoa deserved win'

By Football Italia staff

Ivan Juric thanked his Genoa side for their 1-0 victory over Inter, but warned “it is not decisive, as the other sides are not giving up.”

Goran Pandev scored the winner after Miguel Veloso’s strike was fingertipped on to the crossbar, then Eugenio Lamanna parried a late Antonio Candreva penalty.

“The players know that they got it wrong in the second half against Chievo, as they lacked the determination that we saw today,” the Coach told Sky Sport Italia.

“We deserved the win and it would’ve been a real shame to lose it to a soft penalty at the end.”

Genoa had risked getting dragged back into the relegation dogfight, as Empoli and Crotone both won today.

“It’s not a decisive victory, because the other sides are not giving up. We must go to Palermo with this spirit, then we’ve got Torino, so the objective is to secure safety.

“Today was a super-important win, I am happy for the lads and for the fans. There was a spell before my dismissal when we couldn’t perform the way we wanted to, but now I see us in good shape.”

Juric burst into tears during last week’s Press conference after a defeat to Chievo, but there were tears of joy this afternoon.

“I am an emotional man, but I am tough too. We experience these emotions to the full, positive and negative. We’ve had all sorts happen to us this season, losing key players, seeing bans and injuries.

“I would not blame the players, other than against Chievo. Now what counts is to secure safety and then we can analyse how we got into this situation.”

