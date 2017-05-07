Nicola: 'We won't give up'

By Football Italia staff

Davide Nicola says Crotone will not give up until the end after their 1-0 win over Pescara.

The Pitagorici picked up their fourth win in six Serie A matches with victory at the home of the already-relegated Delfini, increasing their chances of survival.

However, wins for both Empoli and Genoa mean Crotone failed to make up ground on the teams above them as the matches continue to run out.

"We need to look at ourselves like always," Nicola said at his post-match Press conference

"Today was particularly hard, more so because we lost some players. In the end we managed to win and that is the important thing.

"Compliments to Pescara who honoured the League until the end.

"We know it [survival] is difficult, but not impossible. We need to hope that the other teams don't win or slip up.

"Next Sunday is a game of huge importance, then we will look at the other results. But we are writing a lovely story and as long as it isn't over, we won't give up."

