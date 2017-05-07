Pioli: 'Inter strikers didn't move'

By Football Italia staff

Stefano Pioli saw a “lack of movement” in attack as one of the main reasons for Inter’s defeat to Genoa, which is why he replaced Mauro Icardi.

The Nerazzurri are without a win since crushing Atalanta 7-1, picking up just two points from the last seven rounds, their longest negative streak in Serie A since 2012.

“It’s only normal that the fans are disappointed, because the results are negative. We can do more and today we ran few real risks at the back, but if you have chances and don’t convert them, it becomes difficult,” the Coach told Mediaset Premium.

“We could’ve taken the lead and the game would’ve changed. Now we return home with empty hands.”

Goran Pandev scored the only goal on the rebound off the crossbar, but Antonio Candreva saw his late penalty parried by Eugenio Lamanna.

“We are all convinced that we can do more and we lost because we didn’t have the necessary concentration on the decisive incidents. We have to work as well as possible to get back to winning ways.

“We are working in training to fix certain situations. We got too deep on the goal and Geoffrey Kondogbia was chasing Luca Rigoni, who should’ve been absorbed by the centre-backs. Unfortunately, Marco Andreolli slipped and couldn’t stop Pandev reaching the rebound.

“We were in control of the game today, we took the initiative throughout and knew Genoa would sit back and wait for us with man-marking. We should’ve moved more off the ball, to have more patience and sharpness when building moves.

“Those few times we did that, we created real problems for Genoa. We should’ve moved more and created more options for our strikers.”

Captain Icardi was surprisingly substituted by Rodrigo Palacio, so what warranted their top scorer’s removal?

“I wanted to shake up the attacking moves with fresh legs. I choose based on what I see in training and in the match. I was not happy with the movements of the forwards today, so I introduced others that I thought could cause problems.

“Icardi wasn’t having his best day, but he wasn’t bad either. We don’t have the players suited to 4-3-3, so today we played with two strikers closer together to create more depth and have more bodies in the box.

“If we had taken some of our chances, then the game would’ve changed. We should’ve been more precise on set plays too.”

Inevitably, the conversation turned to Pioli’s future, as it seems unlikely Inter will keep him on next season with failure to qualify for Europe.

“It might seem strange to say the situation looks positive, but I do see good things in the future for Inter. We have to concentrate on the present, we are disappointed with recent results and have to do more.

“I will absolutely not walk away, that is not in my mind and I have never considered it.”

