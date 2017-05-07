Sousa explains Fiorentina picks

By Football Italia staff

Paulo Sousa was “proud” that Fiorentina fought to the last minute for a point against Sassuolo and explained his tactical choices.

The Viola had seen a Nikola Kalinic penalty saved and gone in front through Federico Chiesa, but it took a last-gasp Federico Bernardeschi curler to grab a 2-2 draw.

“We were missing something in the final ball, but the team was always well in the game, even after going down to 10 men,” Sousa told Mediaset Premium.

“The lads believed to the very end and fought for the result, so that makes me proud. It is our responsibility to honour our jersey and our style of football, so the lads proved to me that they share the same values.

“Since the start of this season the group has been extraordinary, working hard and giving its all to win. Sometimes it pays off, sometimes it doesn’t.”

Bernardeschi was surprisingly on the bench today, but came on and decided the result.

“I have to make my decisions based on the entire group. I opted to reward others, considering Sassuolo have a very dynamic and aggressive midfield.”

Betting on Serie A? Bet365 are offering a 100% deposit bonus, up to £200 - find out more