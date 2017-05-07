Inzaghi: 'Renewal a formality'

By Football Italia staff

Lazio Coach Simone Inzaghi says his renewal at the club is 'a formality' after a 7-3 win over Sampdoria.

The Biancocelesti produced another highly impressive attacking display in their rousing victory at the Stadio Olimpico, a result that all but guarantees Europa League football next season.

And Inzaghi, initially an underwhelming appointment last summer, is now anticipating that he will be at the club for some time.

"We had a great approach, it wasn't easy. The team won with great credit," a delighted Inzaghi told reporters.

"It is the group that is making the difference. It was right that Anderson took the second penalty, because he was working for the team. The boys gave him the ball straight away.

"The renewal should be a formality, over the last few days the President and I have been talking. We will find the necessary time.

"Our approach shows that the team is strong. During the week I made the point that after winning derbies we have always done badly. But now we have closed out the match-point in front of our fans.

"Now, we will finish in the best possible way and think about the Coppa Italia final. The attackers were excellent and played close together."

Inzaghi was, however, disappointed with two late goals conceded to take the score from 7-1 to 7-3.

"A mature team should look to not concede goals. We need to try to avoid these goals."

