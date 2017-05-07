Giampaolo: 'I take Sampdoria blame'

By Football Italia staff

Marco Giampaolo admits Sampdoria “had the wrong approach and I take the blame” after their 7-3 defeat to Lazio.

It was an uphill struggle from the get-go, as Keita Balde Diao scored within two minutes and earned a penalty by getting Milan Skriniar sent off at the 18th.

“We had the wrong approach and I feel that the team can be absolved for that, as I take the blame,” the Coach said in his Press conference.

“I know what these lads have given me so far this season. The result is anomalous, as it’s very rare you see 10 goals in a single game.

“When down to 10 men after just over 15 minutes, it’s always going to be a problem. Lazio have physicality, quality and are on stunning form. It was hot today, the Biancocelesti were highly-motivated and evidently I didn’t prepare my team properly during the week.

“It’s wrong today to judge the players, because it was my fault that I didn’t get them in the right frame of mind for this appointment.

“We still have a chance of finishing in the top 10, which is a good target considering last season’s results.”

Giampaolo was also asked about the rumours he is on the wish-list for Roma next term.

“The Giallorossi called me five or six years ago, but there has been nothing since.”

