Del Neri congratulates Dea

By Football Italia staff

Luigi Del Neri congraulates Atalanta on their impending Europa League qualification after a 1-1 draw between the teams.

Today's result, coupled with Inter's defeat to Genoa, means La Dea are nine points clear of Serie A's seventh placed team with just nine to play for.

And Del Neri, in charge of the mid-table Bianconeri, believes the Bergamo club fully deserve their place in Europe.

"The time of the game was strange, you could see it in the condition of the players," Del Neri said. "But it has an effect on both teams.

"Atalanta play great football. I congratulate them on Europe, it's extremely deserved.

"In the return match earlier in the season, we were lucky to take the three points home. Today was a match in which we created much more."

