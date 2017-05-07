NEWS
Sunday May 7 2017
Liveblog: Milan v Roma
By Football Italia staff

Join us for all the build-up and action to tonight’s San Siro showdown, as Milan and Roma need victories to continue the European fight.

It kicks off at 19.45 UK time (18.45 GMT).

The Giallorossi know that only a victory will recapture second place, as Napoli crushed Cagliari 3-0 yesterday to leapfrog them in the standings.

Second is absolutely essential, as it guarantees direct qualification for the Champions League group phase and no dreaded play-off.

Milan, meanwhile, sit in sixth place and can make a definitive break-away from Inter and Fiorentina with a positive result this evening.

It’s a special occasion for Vincenzo Montella, who wore the Roma jersey and started his coaching career there too.

Live Blog Serie A Super Sunday
 

