Zeman: 'Pescara don't score'

By Football Italia staff

Zdenek Zeman laments Pescara's inability to score goals after their 1-0 defeat to Crotone.

The Delfini tactician feels his already-relegated team were the better side in this afternoon's contest at the Stadio Adriatico, but were undone by their lack of killer instinct.

"We played better than Crotone but we didn't manage to score. The problem is goals," Zeman explained.

The Coach admitted that Ahmad Benali had 'lost his head' after the forward was sent off for dissent in the latter stages of the match.

"I didn't build this team. Benali lost his head, he reacted badly and it hurts to not win."

Zeman was also asked to explain the absences of Roberto Gilardino and Sulley Muntari.

"Gilardino could have made the difference but he is still not ready. He is working hard to come back in good shape.

"Muntari hadn't trained much, that is why he didn't play."

