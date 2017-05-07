Line-ups: Milan-Roma

By Football Italia staff

Milan drop Carlos Bacca again and have to revamp their defence while hosting Roma, who need a victory to recapture second from Napoli.

It kicks off at San Siro at 19.45 UK time (18.45 GMT).

This is a crucial crossroads for both teams, as the Rossoneri can break away definitively in sixth place for the Europa League, while only a win will enable the Giallorossi to get back into second after Napoli beat Cagliari yesterday.

Juraj Kucka is suspended for the hosts, while Alessio Romagnoli has not recovered in time to face his former club.

The defender joins Luca Antonelli, Ignazio Abate, Giacomo Bonaventura and Andrea Poli in the stands, so but Jose Ernesto Sosa and Mattia De Sciglio return from suspension.

For the third game in a row, Gianluca Lapadula is picked ahead of Carlos Bacca, flanked by Spanish duo Gerard Deulofeu and Suso.

In a last-minute switch, Davide Calabria is not risked due to a twinge during training, so Mattia De Sciglio moves to right-back and Leonel Vangioni steps in.

It’s a special night for ex-Roma player Montella, but as a Coach he has only beaten them twice along with four draws and eight defeats.

Roma’s confidence is plummeting after a 3-1 defeat to local rivals Lazio and the knowledge that next week Juventus could clinch the Scudetto simply by avoiding defeat at the Olimpico.

Coach Luciano Spalletti is under fire and expected to leave at the end of the season, while Monchi announced Francesco Totti will retire – something the player has yet to confirm.

Kevin Strootman was given a two-match ban for simulation, as he dived to earn a penalty against Lazio, and Antonio Rudiger is also suspended.

Leandro Paredes steps into midfield with Daniele De Rossi, as Edin Dzeko is supported by Mohamed Salah, Radja Nainggolan and Diego Perotti.

That means former Milan starlet Stephan El Shaarawy is only on the bench.

Emerson Palmieri is moved from the left to right side of defence.

Curiously, Roma are unbeaten in their three games without Strootman this season, earning two victories and a draw.

The Giallorossi won here 3-1 last season, but that ended a run of two draws and two losses at San Siro.

Milan: Donnarumma; De Sciglio, Cristian Zapata, Paletta, Vangioni; Pasalic, Sosa, Mati Fernandez; Suso, Lapadula, Deulofeu

Milan bench: Storari, Plizzari, Gabbia, Gomez, Calabria, Montolivo, Locatelli, Bertolacci, Honda, Bacca, Ocampos, Cutrone

Roma: Szczesny; Emerson Palmieri, Manolas, Fazio, Juan Jesus; De Rossi, Paredes; Salah, Nainggolan, Perotti; Dzeko

Roma bench: Lobont, Alisson, Peres, Mario Rui, Vermaelen, Grenier, Gerson, El Shaarawy, Totti

