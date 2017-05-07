Deulofeu: 'Milan up to the task'

By Football Italia staff

Gerard Deulofeu warned Milan “are up to the task” and want to prove themselves against Roma this evening.

It kicks off at 19.45 UK time (18.45 GMT), follow the build-up and action on the Liveblog.

“It’s a very important game, we need the three points, especially at San Siro. It’s tough against a very strong side like Roma, but we are up to the task,” the Spaniard told Mediaset Premium.

“After losing to Empoli and drawing with Crotone, we have to get back on track and worked really hard this week. The stadium is fantastic, we need to prove ourselves to the fans tonight.

“We hope Francesco Totti does play, because he is a legend of football and of Italy. It’s always a pleasure to face a player like him.”

