Paredes: 'Roma big ambition'

By Football Italia staff

Leandro Paredes insists Roma face Milan at San Siro “with big ambitions and need three points at all costs to reply to Napoli.”

It kicks off at 19.45 UK time (18.45 GMT), follow the build-up and action on the Liveblog.

“We come here with big ambitions. Napoli won and therefore we need to take home three points at all costs,” the midfielder told Milan and Mediaset Premium.

“Napoli got their points and we have to reply to them. Second place is fundamental and we’ve got to give our all. Third would not be acceptable.

“We have to stay alert in all areas. Milan have many strong players, so we’ve got to keep an eye on all of them, and they tend to do particularly well against the big clubs.

“It’s always a pleasure to play at San Siro. We hope to end the campaign on a high.”

Will it be Francesco Totti’s final match at San Siro?

“We have to make the most of his presence over the next few weeks, as he is a legend.”

Betting on Serie A? Bet365 are offering a 100% deposit bonus, up to £200 - find out more