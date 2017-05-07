NEWS
Sunday May 7 2017
Maradona signs for Al-Fujairah
By Football Italia staff

Diego Armando Maradona has signed on to be Coach of Al-Fujairah Sports Club in the United Arab Emirates.

The former Argentina tactician announced the deal this evening, publishing a photograph of the meeting.

It is Maradona’s third job as a Coach after Argentina from 2008-10 and Al-Wasl in 2011-12.

He had mentioned this week that he'd love to be the Napoli Coach one day, but Maurizio Sarri has that job firmly in hand.

