Carrera and Spartak win Russian title

By Football Italia staff

Italian Coach Massimo Carrera has won the Russian title with Spartak Moscow, their first victory since 2001.

The tactician only took over this season, but he made a huge impact and took them to the Russian Premier League, comfortably leaving behind CSKA Moscow and Zenit St Petersburg.

Carrera was a players for the likes of Juventus, Atalanta and Napoli, then retired in 2008.

He worked at the Juventus youth academy, then was promoted to Antonio Conte’s staff from 2011 to 2014, following him to the Italy squad.

Carrera had joined Spartak Moscow last summer after Euro 2016 as assistant manager to Dmitrij Alenicev, but was promoted to the main role after just one round when the Coach quit.

