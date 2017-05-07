Gandini: 'Roma have vision'

By Football Italia staff

Roma general manager Umberto Gandini insists they are still in the Scudetto race and Monchi’s arrival shows “we certainly don’t lack a vision for the future.”

The Giallorossi visit Milan this evening, follow the build-up and action on the Liveblog.

“It’s wonderful seeing everyone here again. I hope that I left good memories here and they certainly left good memories in me,” the former Milan chief told Mediaset Premium at San Siro.

“Of course, it’s a different Milan now, so some of that emotion evaporated with the closing.”

Roma need a win to recapture second place from Napoli, but would third also be acceptable?

“We have always made it clear the objective was to do as well as possible. We had many highs and a few lows, so we need to take it one game at a time. There are some very important matches coming up.

“We’re not that far from Juventus, so if they make a mistake, we’re right there to take advantage.”

Gandini’s staff has been expanded with the arrival of former Sevilla transfer guru Monchi.

“Monchi’s arrival was a clear message from President Pallotta to the club about his ambitions. What the club certainly does not lack is a vision for the future, as Roma want to be Number 1 and with the arrival of Monchi we’ll have a better chance of achieving that.

“The passionate bond between the fans and team is something you can’t find anywhere else and that can make the situation difficult too. We want to give it our all to be even bigger protagonists and make it become ‘normal’ to win at Roma too.”

This week, Monchi confirmed that Francesco Totti’s playing contract will not be renewed after June 30, but the player hasn’t yet spoken about the situation.

“Francesco is a unique character and the way he conducts himself might surprise some. Monchi merely said what we all knew and that was confirmation of the contracts.

“Francesco is part of Roma’s squad until June 30 and will continue to be part of Roma in other roles.”

